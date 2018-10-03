Congress’s ‘sweet-bitter’ response to Mayawati’s snub on poll alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

The Congress on Wednesday reached out to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, minutes after she announced she will not ally with the country’s principal Opposition party for elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“At times, out of emotions,sweet and bitter things are said. But at last if Mayawati ji holds absolute trust in Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi then other creases can be ironed out,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told news agency ANI.

Mayawati had said Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former president Sonia Gandhi wanted to ally with the BSP, but senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and others were working against her party.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 17:21 IST