In warning for 2019, BSP unfriends ‘arrogant’ Congress for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not ally with the Congress for elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, said party chief Mayawati on Wednesday, hurting the Opposition’s chances to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments in the two states.

“They (Congress) are getting arrogant and are under misconception that they can defeat the BJP on their own but the ground reality is that people haven’t forgiven Congress party for their mistakes and corruption. They don’t seem to be ready to rectify themselves,” Mayawati was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

“Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh do not wish for a Congress-BSP alliance. They are afraid of agencies like ED, CBI,” she said, referring to government investigating agencies.

Two weeks ago, Mayawati snubbed the Congress and announced an alliance with former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s party for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections later this year, forcing a triangular contest for the first time in the history of the tribal state.

Mayawati also named 22 candidates for neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, where too her party has been in talks with the Congress, but they have been unable to agree on seat sharing.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 16:33 IST