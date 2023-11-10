close_game
Cong's Acharya Krishnam wants this leader to be named PM candidate for 2024

ByHT News Desk
Nov 10, 2023 05:09 PM IST

Congress's Acharya Pramod Krishnam says the grand old party will have to take this step if it wants to give a tough fight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday called for naming Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the prime ministerial candidate of the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Congress has no identity without Gandhi family....The entire Opposition & INDIA alliance has no other leader more popular than Priyanka Gandhi. If Cong wants to give a tough fight to Narendra Modi, then Priyanka Gandhi should be made the PM candidate," he told news agency ANI.

This is not the first time when Krishnam has called for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be named as the PM candidate. In May, he had said there is no leader more ‘popular, acceptable and credible’ than her.

“If the Opposition wants to defeat PM Modi in 2024, then it has to bring forward a big face that is popular, credible and acceptable. I think there is no leader more popular, acceptable and credible than Priyanka Gandhi. I want to appeal to Opposition parties to declare her as PM candidate,” he had said.

In January 2019, Priyanka formally joined active politics and was appointed as the Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh. There were speculations of her contesting the general election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, but the Congress later fielded now state unit chief Ajay Rai. Currently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the AICC general secretary.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI)

