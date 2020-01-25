‘Youth shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s message of Ahimsa’: President’s message on the eve of Republic Day

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:55 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the country on the eve of the 71st Republic Day in his address to the nation and said while the Indian Constitution conferred rights on citizens, it also bound them to its central tenets of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. He added that it would be easy to follow the constitution if the teaching and values of Mahatma Gandhi were adhered to in our daily lives.

“Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy - justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation. By doing so, we will be adding a meaningful dimension to our celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji,” the President said in his speech.

In a message to the youth of the country, the President said, the youth of the country were leading the emergence of a “new India” and must keep Gandhi’s teachings close to their heart.

“For our youth, nation always comes first. With them, we are witnessing the emergence of new India,” said Kovind and added that the youth should not forget Mahatma Gandhi’s gift of ‘Ahmisa’.

“When fighting for a cause, people, particularly the youth, should not forget the gift of ahimsa Gandhiji gave to humanity,” he said.

College students have led widespread protests, which had initially turned violent, against the Citizenship Amendment Act and other government schemes like the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens across the country since the government moved to expedite citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The President said while the legislature, executive and the judiciary formed the three organs of the state, the people on the ground had the real power to decide the country’s collective future.

“Yet, on the ground, the people comprise the State. ‘We the People’ are the prime movers of the Republic. With us, the people of India rests the real power to decide our collective future,” Kovind said.

The President listed several government programmes and said they had helped in empowering the citizens of the country and taking them out of poverty.

He also commented on India’s space programme and said the country was proud of the achievements of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

“They are making further progress in the mission Gaganyaan and Nation excitedly looks forward to Indian human spaceflight programme gaining further momentum this year,” he said.