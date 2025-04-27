Chandigarh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday emphasised that the cooperation of every section of society is essential in the fight against drugs, saying only through a united effort can a drug-free Haryana be achieved. Cooperation of every section of society essential in fight against drugs: Haryana CM

He called for collective efforts from the saints, khap panchayats, sarpanches, and the people of Haryana to actively participate in the campaign for a drug-free state.

Saini was addressing a gathering in Sirsa as part of Cyclothon 2.0, during which he urged all sections of society to unite and contribute toward making the state drug-free.

Addressing the gathering at the event, he said that to realize the dream of a developed India and a developed Haryana, it is essential to make the state drug-free.

Therefore, in the campaign for a 'drug-free Haryana,' everyone must also rise above party politics and unite to empower and strengthen the youth of Haryana, he said.

The Cyclothon began at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Sirsa and will pass through various parts of the city, before concluding at Odhan in Sirsa district.

On the occasion, Saini rode a bicycle to the event venue and reinforced the strong message of promoting a drug-free Haryana.

He said that today in Sirsa, through the Cyclothon, an extraordinary confluence of energy, celebration, and unity has been witnessed, which symbolizes the collective fight against drugs.

He added that it is a matter of pride that the Khap Panchayats have extended their support to this Cyclothon.

According to an official statement, the cyclothon, which started from Hisar on April 5, has travelled across the entire state and has now reached its final destination in Sirsa after a 23-day journey.

A similar cyclothon rally was conducted in 2023, lasting 25 days.

Congratulating all the youth who participated in this cyclothon, he said that these young individuals have tirelessly spread the message of drug de-addiction to every corner of society.

This was not just a rally but the beginning of a new thought process that included important issues like health, environment, road safety, and youth empowerment, he said.

He said that the organizers, participants, and citizens have proven that when the goal is noble, the intention is honest, and there is public participation in the efforts, any ill in society can be eradicated from its roots.

Saini said that Haryana is the land of 'Jawans, Pehlwans and Kisans' , and there is no place for drugs here.

He said that all of us must come together to advance the spirit of a strong and resilient Haryana.

Saini said that while today marks the final stop of the Cyclothon 2.0, it should not be considered the end but rather the beginning of the fight against drugs.

He urged everyone to take a pledge to make each home and every village in Haryana drug-free. Surely, this campaign will yield meaningful results, he added.

Saini said that de-addiction centres are being run to help the youth trapped in drug addiction.

Separate de-addiction facilities have also been opened in government hospitals and medical colleges.

Saini said that sarpanches have been urged to make their villages drug-free, pollution-free, and perform exceptionally well on parameters like cleanliness and health.

Villages securing the first, second, and third positions across the state will be honored with awards of ₹51 lakh, ₹31 lakh, and ₹21 lakh respectively, the CM reiterated.

The Chief Minister said that Station House Officers have been directed to take prompt action on any drug-related complaints received from villages within their jurisdiction.

SHOs whose entire jurisdiction becomes drug-free will also be honored and rewarded, he said.

Appealing to the citizens, the Chief Minister said that if any person has fallen into the trap of drug addiction, they should not be isolated; instead, efforts should be made to help and reintegrate them into the mainstream.

He said that the government has created the 'Manas' portal, where any citizen can report information about drug trafficking, and immediate action will be taken on such reports. The identity of the informants will be kept confidential, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.