Cop dies in line of duty, CRPF troop injured in terror attack in Pulwama

A cop died in the line of duty and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured when terrorists fired upon a joint team of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama on Sunday. The area has been cordoned off and reinforcement has been sent to aid the security forces in the terror attack, the Kashmir Zone Police have said.

“Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred and 01 CRPF personnel got injured. Reinforcement sent. Area being cordoned. Further details shall follow,” read a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police. More details on the incident are awaited.

This comes hours after a terrorist - linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - was shot dead in an encounter in J&K’s Shopian. The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat who was said to have recently escaped from an encounter. He was involved in several terror crimes, Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir, said.

During the search operations, incriminating materials and weapons, including an AK rifle, was recovered from the site. In another encounter in Baramulla district on Saturday, two terrorists linked with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed.

Police had claimed it was an attempt to disrupt the Agnipath recruitment rally that was being held in Pattan area of Baramulla district.