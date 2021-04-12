LIVE: Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths
A resurgent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has hit the country hard, leading to swamped hospitals and complaints of scarcity of essential drugs like Remidesivir. The record number of new cases every day has taken the active caseload to more than 1.1 million. It is the second day of Tika Utsav', the mass Covid-19 vaccination programme. The four-day vaccine festival that began on Sunday is aimed at inoculating a maximum number of people against the deadly virus.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has affected more than 135 million people and led to nearly 3 million deaths, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday slammed China for the lack of transparency and called for a deeper investigation to discover the origins of the virus. The concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine and export restrictions of Europe led Australia to abandon its vaccination target. China's centre for disease control and prevention is considering mixing coronavirus vaccines to improve the efficacy of its current shots, Bloomberg quoted China's top health official as saying.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 12, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths
Turkey's daily count of coronavirus cases reached over 50,000 and the nationwide death toll has mounted to 33,939 with 237 new fatalities on Sunday, reported ANI.
-
APR 12, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Vaccinated Indian among 20 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore
A 23-year-old Indian national with a work permit who had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine was the sole locally transmitted case among 20 infections confirmed on Sunday, reported PTI.
-
APR 12, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Locals attacked officials trying to enforce weekend lockdown
Locals attacked a team of govt officials when tried to enforce weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot y'day. "In a locality, shops were open and around 15 people were drinking liquor. When police tried to chase them away, they pelted stones," said SHO Santosh Tiwari, reported ANI.
-
APR 12, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Mainland China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases
Mainland China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases on April 11, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday, reported Reuters.
Get our daily newsletter
Sharad Pawar to undergo gallbladder surgery today
Farmers ready to talk if govt invites, no change in demands, says Rakesh Tikait
Thackeray to hold meeting on Covid-19 today, lockdown SOPs may be discussed
Covid-19 patient's death triggers violence in Bihar hospital
LIVE: Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths
Huge crowd gathers for Kumbh, police say difficult to ensure social distancing
Tika Utsav: India to inoculate citizens on day 2 of 'vaccination festival' today
Vaccine is the solution but don’t lower your guard, 100-year-old urges others
- “There is no need to have any concerns about vaccination and its efficacy. Everybody, particularly the old people and those with comorbities, should get the vaccine. Vaccination is the best solution to overcome all these difficulties,” Chowdhry said.
New norms for thermal plants may dent India's emission targets: Experts
- The new rules, which came into effect on March 31, give an extension of 1 to 3 years to all thermal power plants to comply with emission norms that are mandated by the government.
‘Tika Utsav’ beginning of 2nd war against Covid-19: PM Modi
- In blog addressed to citizens, Modi makes four appeals to curb Covid surge, seeks formation of micro- containment zones
Join the dots: The long-lasting impact of forest fires across India
- Join the dots to read the message. It’s clear climate change has an important role to play in forest fires.
On Day 1 of 'Tika Utsav', states complain of Covid-19 vaccine shortage
- In places such as Nainital and Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, Rajsamand and Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Sitara and Panvel in Maharashtra and Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the drive had to be stopped midway as centres ran out of stock, officials said.
Covid-19 norms flouted in 50 worst districts: Centre
- Central teams to Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh flag lack of surveillance, inadequate RT-PCR tests; govt advises stricter ground-level enforcement of rules
Worry mounts for 16 states as daily Covid-19 cases tick upward
- Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat are among the states that show an upward trend
Fear of 2020 rerun grips Delhi's migrants amid Covid-19 infection spike
- There is fear and anxiety among the thousands of migrant workers in villages such as Shahpur Garhi, Tikri Khurd, Bhor Garh, and Singhola.