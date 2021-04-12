IND USA
Health workers collect swab samples of migrants arriving from Maharashtra at Covid-19 testing centre in Patna, Bihar. (HT PHOTO.)
LIVE: Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths

Globally, the coronavirus disease has affected more than 135 million people and led to nearly 3 million deaths, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 08:24 AM IST

A resurgent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has hit the country hard, leading to swamped hospitals and complaints of scarcity of essential drugs like Remidesivir. The record number of new cases every day has taken the active caseload to more than 1.1 million. It is the second day of Tika Utsav', the mass Covid-19 vaccination programme. The four-day vaccine festival that began on Sunday is aimed at inoculating a maximum number of people against the deadly virus.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has affected more than 135 million people and led to nearly 3 million deaths, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday slammed China for the lack of transparency and called for a deeper investigation to discover the origins of the virus. The concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine and export restrictions of Europe led Australia to abandon its vaccination target. China's centre for disease control and prevention is considering mixing coronavirus vaccines to improve the efficacy of its current shots, Bloomberg quoted China's top health official as saying.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 12, 2021 08:23 AM IST

    Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths

    Turkey's daily count of coronavirus cases reached over 50,000 and the nationwide death toll has mounted to 33,939 with 237 new fatalities on Sunday, reported ANI.

  • APR 12, 2021 07:50 AM IST

    Vaccinated Indian among 20 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

    A 23-year-old Indian national with a work permit who had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine was the sole locally transmitted case among 20 infections confirmed on Sunday, reported PTI.

  • APR 12, 2021 07:37 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh: Locals attacked officials trying to enforce weekend lockdown

    Locals attacked a team of govt officials when tried to enforce weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot y'day. "In a locality, shops were open and around 15 people were drinking liquor. When police tried to chase them away, they pelted stones," said SHO Santosh Tiwari, reported ANI.

  • APR 12, 2021 07:12 AM IST

    Mainland China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases

    Mainland China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases on April 11, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday, reported Reuters.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergone an emergency endoscopy on March 30.(File Photo/HT)
india news

Sharad Pawar to undergo gallbladder surgery today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Sharad Pawar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month after complaining of abdominal pain. He was discharged from the hospital on April 3 after a surgery.
Rakesh Tikait said for the talks to resume, the government should invite the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Farmers ready to talk if govt invites, no change in demands, says Rakesh Tikait

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The BKU leader's remarks came in response to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij urging Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to resume talks with protesting farmers amid the coronavirus scare looming large.
The police checking papers of people going out during weekend lockdown announced by Maharashtra government, in Mumbai on Sunday.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

Thackeray to hold meeting on Covid-19 today, lockdown SOPs may be discussed

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, has been witnessing record number of Covid-19 cases every day. The state government has already imposed a strict weekend lockdown from Friday night till 7am on Monday.
The incident followed death of a man who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at DMCH.(Reuters representative image)
india news

Covid-19 patient's death triggers violence in Bihar hospital

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 07:28 AM IST
The family members of the deceased alleged he died due to negligence by the hospital staff.
Health workers collect swab samples of migrants arriving from Maharashtra at Covid-19 testing centre in Patna, Bihar. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

LIVE: Turkey reports over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, 237 deaths

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Globally, the coronavirus disease has affected more than 135 million people and led to nearly 3 million deaths, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
There are big crowds near the river banks who wish to take a holy dip on the occasion. (ANI file photo)
india news

Huge crowd gathers for Kumbh, police say difficult to ensure social distancing

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 07:06 AM IST
The Inspector-general warned that the enforcement of social distancing at ghats may lead to a stampede-like situation.
On Sunday, over 2.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered to people across the country(AFP)
india news

Tika Utsav: India to inoculate citizens on day 2 of 'vaccination festival' today

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Covishield and Covaxin are the two Covid-19 vaccines being administered to citizens in India.
100-year-old Jai Dev Chowdhry was administered the first dose of the Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishield at Medicover Hospitals, Madhapur on March 1.
india news

Vaccine is the solution but don’t lower your guard, 100-year-old urges others

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:30 AM IST
  • “There is no need to have any concerns about vaccination and its efficacy. Everybody, particularly the old people and those with comorbities, should get the vaccine. Vaccination is the best solution to overcome all these difficulties,” Chowdhry said.
Thermal plant at Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran.(HT Photo)
india news

New norms for thermal plants may dent India's emission targets: Experts

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 04:24 AM IST
  • The new rules, which came into effect on March 31, give an extension of 1 to 3 years to all thermal power plants to comply with emission norms that are mandated by the government.
Prime minister Narendra Modi (Reuters File Photo)
india news

‘Tika Utsav’ beginning of 2nd war against Covid-19: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:09 AM IST
  • In blog addressed to citizens, Modi makes four appeals to curb Covid surge, seeks formation of micro- containment zones
The lack of precipitation and intense heat-an outcome of climate change-is an exacerbating factor for forest fires.
india news

Join the dots: The long-lasting impact of forest fires across India

By Bharati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 01:47 AM IST
  • Join the dots to read the message. It’s clear climate change has an important role to play in forest fires.
A woman poses for photographs after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. during the vaccination festival 'Tika Utsav', at SDMC Urban Public Health Centre Daryaganj, in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

On Day 1 of 'Tika Utsav', states complain of Covid-19 vaccine shortage

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 05:11 AM IST
  • In places such as Nainital and Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, Rajsamand and Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Sitara and Panvel in Maharashtra and Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the drive had to be stopped midway as centres ran out of stock, officials said.
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a Covid-19 graffiti in Navi Mumbai.(Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters)
india news

Covid-19 norms flouted in 50 worst districts: Centre

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 04:23 AM IST
  • Central teams to Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh flag lack of surveillance, inadequate RT-PCR tests; govt advises stricter ground-level enforcement of rules
People walk past a wall mural depicting medical staff as frontline Covid-19 warriors in Mumbai.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Worry mounts for 16 states as daily Covid-19 cases tick upward

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 06:39 AM IST
  • Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Gujarat are among the states that show an upward trend
Migrant workers walking towards Farrukhabad and Sultanpur pause during a sudden dust storm, Ghaziabad.(HT Photo)
india news

Fear of 2020 rerun grips Delhi's migrants amid Covid-19 infection spike

By Manoj Sharma
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 04:23 AM IST
  • There is fear and anxiety among the thousands of migrant workers in villages such as Shahpur Garhi, Tikri Khurd, Bhor Garh, and Singhola.
