Coronavirus in India: Tracking Covid-19 cases across states

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to climb across the country, not just the Centre but the state governments have taken various measures to contain the spread of the outbreak

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:31 IST
Passengers waiting at a train station wear protective masks as a precaution against a new virus outbreak in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Passengers waiting at a train station wear protective masks as a precaution against a new virus outbreak in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.(AP)
         

The number of novel coronavirus cases rise across India rose to 147 on Wednesday, up from 130 a day before. These include three deaths, 130 active cases and 14 patients who have been cured of Covid-19 and discharged from hospitals.

Giving statewise break-up of the number of Covid-19 positive cases, the health ministry data said that Maharashtra is at the top with 41 confirmed cases of Covid-19 followed by Kerala (27), Uttar Pradesh (16) and Karnataka (11).

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to climb across the country, not just the Centre but the state governments have taken various measures to contain the spread of the outbreak.

Here’s a look at break up of the coronavirus cases in the states and the steps taken by them:

1. UT LADAKH AND J&K

Confirmed Cases 11

Being monitored: 5

People tested: 113

Under quarantine: 2,088

WHAT’S SHUT: Cinema halls, schools and colleges

WHAT’S OPEN: All hospitals, control rooms in all the district headquarters

2. PUNJAB

Confirmed Cases 1

Being monitored: 9

People tested: 115

Under quarantine: 1,187

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, cinema halls, religious gatherings, political conferences

WHAT’S OPEN: Hospitals, shopping malls, restaurants, government offices, gurdwaras

3. HARYANA

Confirmed Cases 16

Being monitored: 8

People tested 70

Under quarantine 2,529

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, universities, malls, clubs, cinema halls

WHAT’S OPEN: All emergency service providers

4. RAJASTHAN

Confirmed Cases 4

Being monitored 164

People tested 467

Under quarantine 1,081

WHAT’S SHUT: Colleges, schools, cinema halls, aganwadis

WHAT’S OPEN: Malls, hospitals, govt offices

5. MAHARASHTRA

Confirmed Cases 41

Being monitored 900

People tested 820

Under quarantine 727

WHAT’S SHUT: Cinema halls, schools and colleges

WHAT’S OPEN: All hospitals, control rooms in all the district headquarters

 

6. KARNATAKA

Confirmed Cases 11

Being monitored 165

People tested 2,572

Under quarantine 2,146

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, parks, cinema halls, museum, zoo, anganwadi kendras

WHAT’S OPEN: Medical colleges and hospitals, district hospitals, community health centres, all essential service providers

7. DELHI

Confirmed Cases 10

NA* Being monitored

NA* People tested

Under quarantine 185

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, cinema halls, any gatherings of more than 50 people

WHAT’S OPEN: Malls, offices

8. UTTARAKHAND

Confirmed Cases 1

Being monitored 21

People tested 51

Under quarantine 291

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, Colleges, Malls, Cinemas till March 31

WHAT’S OPEN: Hospitals, medical college

9. TELANGANA

Confirmed Cases 5

Being monitored 54

People tested 19

Under quarantine 18

WHAT’S SHUT: All educational institutions, banquet halls, bars

WHAT’S OPEN: Shops, all hospital and control rooms in all the district headquarters

10. KERALA

Confirmed Cases 27

Being monitored 268

People tested 1,800

Under quarantine 18,011

WHAT’S SHUT: Cinema halls, schools and colleges, gyms, stadiums, zoos

WHAT’S OPEN: Emergency health services

11. UTTAR PRADESH

Confirmed Cases 16

NA* Being monitored

875 People tested

21 Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, and education institutes, anganwadi centres

WHAT’S OPEN: Emergency health services

12. WEST BENGAL

Confirmed Cases 1

NA* Being monitored

70 People tested

12,244 Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: All educational institutions, liquor outlets, theatres, malls and resorts

WHAT’S OPEN: Hospital, medical centres

13. ODISHA

Confirmed Cases 1

23 Being monitored

51 People tested

720 Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls

WHAT’S OPEN: All health facilities and government offices

14. ANDHRA PRADESH

Confirmed Cases 1

16 Being monitored

82 People tested

565 Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: Cinema halls, schools and colleges

WHAT’S OPEN: All hospitals, control rooms in all the district headquarters

15. TAMIL NADU

Confirmed Cases 1

NA* Being monitored

NA* People tested

NA* Under quarantine

WHAT’S SHUT: All educational institutions, liquor outlets, theatres, malls and resorts

WHAT’S OPEN: Hospital, medical centres

*Data was not available with the state level testing centres

