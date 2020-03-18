Coronavirus in India: Tracking Covid-19 cases across states
As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to climb across the country, not just the Centre but the state governments have taken various measures to contain the spread of the outbreak
The number of novel coronavirus cases rise across India rose to 147 on Wednesday, up from 130 a day before. These include three deaths, 130 active cases and 14 patients who have been cured of Covid-19 and discharged from hospitals.
Giving statewise break-up of the number of Covid-19 positive cases, the health ministry data said that Maharashtra is at the top with 41 confirmed cases of Covid-19 followed by Kerala (27), Uttar Pradesh (16) and Karnataka (11).
Here’s a look at break up of the coronavirus cases in the states and the steps taken by them:
1. UT LADAKH AND J&K
Confirmed Cases 11
Being monitored: 5
People tested: 113
Under quarantine: 2,088
WHAT’S SHUT: Cinema halls, schools and colleges
WHAT’S OPEN: All hospitals, control rooms in all the district headquarters
2. PUNJAB
Confirmed Cases 1
Being monitored: 9
People tested: 115
Under quarantine: 1,187
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, cinema halls, religious gatherings, political conferences
WHAT’S OPEN: Hospitals, shopping malls, restaurants, government offices, gurdwaras
3. HARYANA
Confirmed Cases 16
Being monitored: 8
People tested 70
Under quarantine 2,529
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, universities, malls, clubs, cinema halls
WHAT’S OPEN: All emergency service providers
4. RAJASTHAN
Confirmed Cases 4
Being monitored 164
People tested 467
Under quarantine 1,081
WHAT’S SHUT: Colleges, schools, cinema halls, aganwadis
WHAT’S OPEN: Malls, hospitals, govt offices
5. MAHARASHTRA
Confirmed Cases 41
Being monitored 900
People tested 820
Under quarantine 727
WHAT’S SHUT: Cinema halls, schools and colleges
WHAT’S OPEN: All hospitals, control rooms in all the district headquarters
6. KARNATAKA
Confirmed Cases 11
Being monitored 165
People tested 2,572
Under quarantine 2,146
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, coaching institutes, parks, cinema halls, museum, zoo, anganwadi kendras
WHAT’S OPEN: Medical colleges and hospitals, district hospitals, community health centres, all essential service providers
7. DELHI
Confirmed Cases 10
NA* Being monitored
NA* People tested
Under quarantine 185
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, cinema halls, any gatherings of more than 50 people
WHAT’S OPEN: Malls, offices
8. UTTARAKHAND
Confirmed Cases 1
Being monitored 21
People tested 51
Under quarantine 291
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, Colleges, Malls, Cinemas till March 31
WHAT’S OPEN: Hospitals, medical college
9. TELANGANA
Confirmed Cases 5
Being monitored 54
People tested 19
Under quarantine 18
WHAT’S SHUT: All educational institutions, banquet halls, bars
WHAT’S OPEN: Shops, all hospital and control rooms in all the district headquarters
10. KERALA
Confirmed Cases 27
Being monitored 268
People tested 1,800
Under quarantine 18,011
WHAT’S SHUT: Cinema halls, schools and colleges, gyms, stadiums, zoos
WHAT’S OPEN: Emergency health services
11. UTTAR PRADESH
Confirmed Cases 16
NA* Being monitored
875 People tested
21 Under quarantine
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, and education institutes, anganwadi centres
WHAT’S OPEN: Emergency health services
12. WEST BENGAL
Confirmed Cases 1
NA* Being monitored
70 People tested
12,244 Under quarantine
WHAT’S SHUT: All educational institutions, liquor outlets, theatres, malls and resorts
WHAT’S OPEN: Hospital, medical centres
13. ODISHA
Confirmed Cases 1
23 Being monitored
51 People tested
720 Under quarantine
WHAT’S SHUT: Schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls
WHAT’S OPEN: All health facilities and government offices
14. ANDHRA PRADESH
Confirmed Cases 1
16 Being monitored
82 People tested
565 Under quarantine
WHAT’S SHUT: Cinema halls, schools and colleges
WHAT’S OPEN: All hospitals, control rooms in all the district headquarters
15. TAMIL NADU
Confirmed Cases 1
NA* Being monitored
NA* People tested
NA* Under quarantine
WHAT’S SHUT: All educational institutions, liquor outlets, theatres, malls and resorts
WHAT’S OPEN: Hospital, medical centres
*Data was not available with the state level testing centres