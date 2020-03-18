Over 40,000 under quarantine as Covid-19 cases in India jump to 147

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:21 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in India is on a sharp rise. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health updated the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 147. Out of these 147, 122 are Indians and 25 foreigners, the ministry further said.

Three people have lost their lives due to the infection while 14 have recovered. According to reports, over 40,000 people are currently under quarantine across the country. Here’s a look at the coronavirus situation across various states.

Maharashtra

The state accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases with 41 people testing positive for the virus. According to government data, Maharashtra has reported one death. The state government is closely monitoring over 900 people while over 700 people have been placed under quarantine.

Kerala

The state is the second-worst hit when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases. Kerala has reported 27 cases and has discharged 3 patients who successfully recovered. Over 18,000 people are currently under quarantine while more than 200 people are being closely monitored. No deaths have been reported so far from the state.

Also read: Private labs to be allowed to test Covid-19 but ‘not without prescription’

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

Both the states have reported 16 coronavirus cases each with no fatalities. In Uttar Pradesh, five coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection.

While over 2,000 people are under quarantine in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh has just 21.

Karnataka

As many as 11 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported from the state which has over 2,000 people under quarantine. Karnataka has reported one Covid-19 death so far.

Delhi

The national capital has reported a total of 10 Covid-19 cases of whom two have successfully recovered. One person from Delhi has died of the infection. Delhi currently has nearly 200 people under quarantine.

Besides these, the Union Territory of Ladakh has reported a total of 8 Covid-19 cases while Jammu and Kashmir confirmed 3 people to have tested positive for the infection. Together, both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have over 2,000 people under quarantine and no fatalities.

Telangana has seen 5 coronavirus cases so far, one patient has been cured. Rajasthan has four people infected of Covid-19, 3 people have successfully recovered.

States with just one positive coronavirus case include Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.