Home / India News / Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh sees one Covid case, active tally at 8
Live

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh sees one Covid case, active tally at 8

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 09:34 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in crowded places.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

With a global surge in Covid-19 cases in China and several other countries, India has begun to maintain a close watch on the pandemic ahead of New Year. Though the government - Centre or states - have not imposed any restriction on celebrations, it has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in crowded places, physical distancing and also getting vaccinated.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 26, 2022 09:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Thane records 2 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 8

    Maharashtra's Thane district has reported two new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,47,393on Monday.  There are currently eight active COVID-19 cases in Thane.

  • Dec 26, 2022 09:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh sees one Covid-19 case, active tally now eight

    Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,749. The death toll and recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,595, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh sees one Covid case, active tally at 8

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 09:24 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in crowded places.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.

Sony Honda teases its first EV ahead of debut at CES 2023

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 09:22 AM IST

Sony Honda EV: The Japanese duo has joined hands to develop an electric vehicle concept which will make its debut at the CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas on January 4.

Sony and Honda are likely to debut a new EV Concept equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving features.
Sony and Honda are likely to debut a new EV Concept equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving features.

India embraces festivity amid caution over alarming China Covid spike: Top 10

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 09:27 AM IST

India's daily Covid tally has remained below the 300-mark over the last few days as several nations witness an uptick in cases.

Kolkata: A man dressed as Santa Claus visits at Eco Park during Christmas celebrations, in Kolkata, Sunday, (PTI)
Kolkata: A man dressed as Santa Claus visits at Eco Park during Christmas celebrations, in Kolkata, Sunday, (PTI)

Morning brief: CAG flags ‘risk’ of data tampering in Assam NRC updation process

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam NRC: Large-scale anomalies found in the updation of the NRC in Assam.(AFP file)
Assam NRC: Large-scale anomalies found in the updation of the NRC in Assam.(AFP file)

Veer Bal Diwas: Significance of the day

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 08:50 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the programmes on Monday at the Major Dhyan Chand national stadium in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

Dense to very dense fog likely as north India shivers in cold wave | 5 points

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 08:17 AM IST

Severe cold was reported at most places over Punjab, while cold day at most places with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, according to IMD.

Vehicles commute amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Amritsar on Sunday.(ANI)
Vehicles commute amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Amritsar on Sunday.(ANI)

Firing in Bihar's Bettiah: Several women injured, probe on

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 07:11 AM IST

The incident occurred at Nakti Paterwa village under Jagdishpur police station area of Bettiah. A land dispute was said to be behind the incident.

Firing in Bihar's Bettiah: Several women injured, probe on
Firing in Bihar's Bettiah: Several women injured, probe on

‘Love jihad’ angle in Tunisha Sharma's death, claims BJP leader; police deny

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 06:38 AM IST

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of a television show following which a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against her co-actor and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the basis of a complaint by Sharma’s mother.

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan.
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan M Khan.

Stalin invokes Gandhi, Nehru, targets BJP; & 'tremors' praise for Rahul speeches

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 06:28 AM IST

The DMK and the Congress continue their alliance for the 2024 elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks at an event. (Twitter)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks at an event. (Twitter)

Star named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Report

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 05:51 AM IST

The distance of the star from Earth is 392.01 light years. It is the closest star to the Sun.

Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004.(PTI)
Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004.(PTI)

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Former PM Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal

india news
Updated on Dec 26, 2022 09:07 AM IST

Breaking news December 26, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.

Schools in Bihar's Patna to remain closed till December 31 due to cold wave

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 04:35 AM IST

As the biting cold gripped north India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted dense fog in Bihar during the early morning hours.

Schools in Bihar's Patna to remain closed till December 31 due to cold wave
Schools in Bihar's Patna to remain closed till December 31 due to cold wave

UP jail gets ‘five-star rating’ for its food quality by FSSAI

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 01:01 AM IST

The Bulandshahr prison was awarded a five-star rating and the tag 'Eat Right Campus'by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), informed a press release.

UP jail gets ‘five-star rating’ for its food quality by FSSAI(SHUTTERSTOCK)
UP jail gets ‘five-star rating’ for its food quality by FSSAI(SHUTTERSTOCK)

Amid petitions in SC, bulls, tamers gear up Jallikattu in Madurai

india news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 11:57 PM IST

The harvest festival of Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to 18 next year and Jallikattu is usually conducted on the first day

At a Jallikattu event on the outskirts of Madurai in 2020. Animal rights organisations have filed multiple petitions against Jallikattu, arguing that it amounts to cruelty, while the Tamil Nadu government has argued that it is part of the state’s culture and tradition. (AP)
At a Jallikattu event on the outskirts of Madurai in 2020. Animal rights organisations have filed multiple petitions against Jallikattu, arguing that it amounts to cruelty, while the Tamil Nadu government has argued that it is part of the state’s culture and tradition. (AP)

KCR’s tussle with rising BJP takes political centre stage

india news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 11:52 PM IST

TRS transforms into Bharat Rashtra Samithi as part of CM’s anti-BJP strategy; state govt enters into collision course with governor; raids by central agencies, TRS MLAs’ poaching allegation and KCR’s daughter accused of role in Delhi liquor policy scam raise political heat

On October 14, KCR opened the BRS national office in Delhi. (HT Photo)
On October 14, KCR opened the BRS national office in Delhi. (HT Photo)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out