Coronavirus outbreak: Kits by Indian firms being evaluated

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 02:40 IST

Two Covid-19 testing kits developed by Indian start-ups supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for validation against the existing testing kits being used.

On Thursday the DBT put out a call for proposals to form a consortium on the development of affordable and scalable new diagnostics, therapies, and vaccines in the wake of the epidemic, which has affected 175 people and left four dead.

“Two of the test kits developed by Indian companies are with the NIV right now for validation, to check whether they are at par with the existing kits or better. Eight others in various stages of development have also been identified and are being supported,” Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, DBT, said.

“Developing newer technologies will help in scaling up our response,” Swarup added.

The call for proposals, which closes March 30, stipulates that the products must have commercial potential, be affordable and scalable; all technological solutions must be completed in a year.

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), the DBT arm to assist industries in complete product cycle aims to develop products to help fight the global pandemic which has affected over 200,000 people worldwide, leaving over 8000 persons dead.

The DBT has also entered into agreements with government hospitals and the NIV to get access to patient samples and virus samples that have been isolated for Indian pharmaceutical companies and researchers to develop vaccines.