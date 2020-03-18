e-paper
Coronavirus: Telangana reports sixth positive Covid-19 case

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 147.

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The patient is a male and has a recent history of travel to the United Kingdom.
Telangana health ministry on Wednesday confirmed the sixth positive case of coronavirus in the state.

The patient is a male and has a recent history of travel to the United Kingdom. According to reports, the patient is currently admitted to an isolation ward at a government hospital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 147. With 41 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Kerala has reported as many as 27 cases of Covid-19 so far.

Three coronavirus deaths have been reported in India from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. 14 people have recovered from the infection.

In a bid to fight coronavirus, the government has stepped up efforts. From installing hand sanitizers and thermal scanners to disabling biometric attendance and conducting meetings through video conferencing, the department of personnel and training (DoPT) has issued a detailed advisory to the government employees.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all paramilitary forces to get into “battle mode” and “plan ahead” to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected almost 200,000 and killed nearly 8,000 people worldwide.

The guidelines come in the wake of an Indian Army trooper from Ladakh testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday.

Covid-19 has infected over 180,000 people across the globe and has claimed over 7,000 lives. The virus was first reported in China’s Wuhan which soon became the epicentre of the outbreak. At present, China is reporting a decline in new cases and the rate of fatalities. The epicentre has now shifted from China to Europe where countries like Italy and Spain are grappling to contain the spread of coronavirus.

