Coronavirus update: Man killed in clash over setting up of quarantine centre in Bengal

Local sources claimed that the administration has decided to set up a quarantine centre for suspected COVID-19 cases at a school in the village and it was not liked by a section of villagers while others were in favour of it.

india Updated: Apr 05, 2020 07:14 IST
Suri (West Bengal)
A man was killed in a clash between two groups of villagers allegedly over setting up of a quarantine centre at a village school in Birbhum district on Saturday night.
A man was killed in a clash between two groups of villagers allegedly over setting up of a quarantine centre at a village school in Birbhum district on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in Talibpur village under Parui police station.

“A clash broke out between two groups of villagers.

Prima facie a man succumbed to bomb injuries,” Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

Police forces have been deployed in the village where the situation is tense but under control, he said.

The police, however, did not say anything on the reason behind the clash.

Local sources claimed that the administration has decided to set up a quarantine centre for suspected COVID-19 cases at a school in the village and it was not liked by a section of villagers while others were in favour of it.

An altercation on the issue between members of the two groups led to a clash and a middle-aged was killed, they said.

