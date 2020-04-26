e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: Rajasthan HC closed till May 3 as key official tests Covid-19 positive

Coronavirus update: Rajasthan HC closed till May 3 as key official tests Covid-19 positive

In a statement, the Rajasthan high court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 06:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Empty roads near the Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramzan in the walled city area of Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday.
Empty roads near the Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramzan in the walled city area of Jaipur, Rajasthan on Saturday. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo )
         

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the high court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard.

Also read: India crosses 26k Covid-19 cases with biggest 1-day spike

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection. The notification to this effect has been issued today on April 25.

tags
top news
India crosses 26k Covid-19 cases with biggest 1-day spike
India crosses 26k Covid-19 cases with biggest 1-day spike
Here’s something for you to do this Sunday: Bird
Here’s something for you to do this Sunday: Bird
Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet
Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Man kills wife in red zone, is asked to walk out of area so he can be arrested
Delay in test results has Centre, states worried
Delay in test results has Centre, states worried
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Govt ramps up manufacturing capacity of key medical items
Govt ramps up manufacturing capacity of key medical items
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news