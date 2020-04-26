Coronavirus update: Rajasthan HC closed till May 3 as key official tests Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 06:35 IST

The Rajasthan High Court was on Saturday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the high court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard.

Also read: India crosses 26k Covid-19 cases with biggest 1-day spike

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection. The notification to this effect has been issued today on April 25.