Coronavirus update: With 1,543 new Covid-19 cases, India breaches 29,000 mark

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country mounted to 29,435 on Tuesday morning, with 1543 new infections and 62 deaths in the 24 hours, the Union health ministry said.

There are 21,631 active cases and 934 people have died because of the respiratory disease till date, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard at 8am.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the country was a little more than 23% as 6,868 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The Union health ministry had said on Monday that the recovery rate was 22.17%.

Luv Agarwal, a joint secretary with the health ministry also said that 16 districts in the country have not reported any Covid-19 case in the last 28 days.

“The three new districts which got added to this list are — Gondia in Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar. A total of 85 districts from 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh coronavirus case in last 14 days,” Agarwal said.

Agarwal said no community or area should be labelled for Covid-19 spread. He also urged that healthcare and sanitary workers or police should not be targeted.