Cosmetic, says India on Pakistan announcing crackdown targeting 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

India on Thursday termed Pakistan’s claims of crackdown on Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed as a “cosmetic step”.

Pakistani authorities on Wednesday announced a crackdown on terror financing by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its front organisations, saying cases had been registered against LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his aides.

“Let us not get fooled by such cosmetic steps. Pakistan’s sincerity to take action against terrorists and terror groups will be judged on the basis of their ability to demonstrate verifiable, credible and irreversible action against terror groups operating from their soil,” said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the external affairs ministry.

India said it wants a normal relationship in an environment free from terror and “not on the basis of half-hearted measures which they undertake sometimes to hoodwink the international community”.

The Indian foreign ministry’s comments came amid reports that Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and 12 of his close aides will be arrested “very soon”.

“The counter terrorism has booked the (13) leaders of JuD and other proscribed organisations on the charges of terror financing. As the FIRs have been registered the suspects will be arrested shortly,” Punjab police spokesperson Niyab Haider Naqvi told news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, 23 cases were registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan in Punjab province against the leadership of LeT, Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) for using a network of trusts and non-profit organisations to collect funds for terrorism, a spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:16 IST