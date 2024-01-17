‘Could have taken all the credit…’: Ram temple trust member on Congress' stance

On the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya being labelled as a BJP event by the opposition, a member of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member on Wednesday raised historical questions about the Congress party's actions regarding the temple. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

“In 1949, the Ram Idol surfaced, and the Congress was in government. No one could stand against Nehru. Why did they not take advantage of that opportunity? If they had built the Ram Temple, the BJP would have not needed to speak anything about it…Why did they not do it?” Kameshwar Chaupal, a trust member, asked.

Chaupal went on to express his scepticism about the Congress's commitment to the Ram Temple cause, saying, “Congress appreciates itself that they opened the locks in February 1986... They could have built the temple then and could have taken all the credit.”

“Rahul Gandhi and Congress cannot understand the soul of India.”

He further argued that historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi recognised the significance of deities like Lord Ram, Krishna, and Shankar in the Indian cultural ethos.

Chaupal asserted, "Gandhiji knew that Ram, Krishna, and Shankar were the soul of India... India cannot be imagined without these three."

Taking a swipe at the grand old party, Chaupal questioned their stance on Lord Ram, saying, "Congress says in court that Ram is fictional... How can they come (to the Ram Temple)? In this country, nothing against Ram has ever been able to stand... These people will also not be able to stand."

The trust member's remarks come at a time when the political discourse around the Ram Temple and its inauguration continues to be a focal point, with the opposition and ruling party engaging in a war of words over the narrative surrounding the historic event. Several opposition parties have turned down the invite for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22 and have decided to visit the temple on a later date.