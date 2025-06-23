Couple dies while sleeping as house roof collapses in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

A couple died after the roof of their room collapsed and fell on them in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, an official said on Monday. The sub-divisional officer has ordered a survey of old and dilapidated houses in the area after the incident.(Unsplash/representational)

The incident happened when the couple was sleeping inside the room at Rasoidhamna village on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Hadis Ansari (52) and his wife Zamira Khatun (48).

Barhi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Johan Tudu said they were sleeping in their room when the roof of their room collapsed on them and they died on the spot.

Other members of the house remained unaffected as they were sleeping in separate rooms, he said.

The SDO said the bodies were sent for postmortem at the Barhi Sub Division Hospital.

He said that the relief and grants would be provided to the family as per the government rule.

The debris is being cleared by the rescue team.

"We have ordered a survey of old and dilapidated houses in the area in a bid to avoid such incidents," he added.