Couple find hidden camera on ceiling fan in Uttarakhand hotel room

A hotel owner was arrested on Tuesday after a tourist couple staying at his facility found a hidden camera in their room, the police said.

The couple spotted the camera attached to the ceiling fan in their room on Monday night, following which they tried to contact the reception but no one attended to them, SHO Chandan Singh Chauhan said.

He said the couple waited till Wednesday morning and then reported the matter to the police.

The owner of the hotel was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the couple accusing him of trying to violate their privacy, Chauhan said.

The police have seized the fan, hidden camera, the hotel owner’s mobile phone and a laptop, he added.

First Published: May 28, 2019 22:47 IST