e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Court order on bail pleas of rhea, brother likely today

Court order on bail pleas of rhea, brother likely today

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

Mumbai: A special court constituted to try cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is expected to pronounce its order on bail pleas filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and three others on Friday.

Special judge GB Gurao heard the submissions made by the lawyer of the Chakrabortys and the special public prosecutor. The bail applications of four other accused were also heard. The court then adjourned the matter till Friday.

After being questioned for three consecutive days, Chakraborty was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in connection with the agency’s probe into a drug angle in the death of her boyfriend and actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. A magistrate’s court remanded Chakraborty to 14-day judicial custody.

Apart from Chakraborty and Showik, NCB has arrested Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, and a member of his personal staff, Dipesh Sawant. The agency has also arrested Bandra residents Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar for alleged drug peddling.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

On Thursday, Atul Sarpande, the special public prosecutor appearing for NCB, opposed the bail plea of all accused on the ground that the probe was at a crucial stage and releasing the accused on bail may hamper the investigation.

Chakraborty and Showik financed and arranged drugs for Rajput and at his instructions, NCB said in its affidavit filed in response to their bail pleas.

Sawant used to procure drugs along with co-accused Miranda for Rajput’s consumption, the affidavit said.

In her plea, Chakraborty said she was innocent and falsely implicated in the case. The 28-year-old actor said she was coerced into making “self-incriminatory” confessions by NCB and that she was withdrawing them.

Among other offences, she has been charged under Section 27A of the NDPS Act, which pertains to punishment for financing illicit traffic. The section carries minimum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years, which may be extended to 20 years.

Chakraborty’s plea said “the allegations against the present accused would at the most make out a case of purchasing small quantity of drug, which is in essence a bailable offence. There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offender and hence the ingredients of Section 27A of the NDPS Act are not made out in present facts and circumstances”.

top news
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In