Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Court seizes KKRTC bus over non-payment of compensation in 2018 accident case

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jan 23, 2025 08:02 AM IST

The accident in question occurred in 2018 near a toll gate between Maraballi and Jungamr Kalagudi, resulting in the death of 25-year-old Suresh Basappa Hoshuru and severe injuries to several others

A bus belonging to the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) was seized by court-appointed staff at the Gangavathi bus stand in Koppal district over the corporation’s failure to pay 55 lakh compensation to the family of a victim and one of the injured after a road accident five years ago. The action was spearheaded by advocates Govindaraju and Kavitha, along with court officials.

Court seizes KKRTC bus over non-payment of compensation in 2018 accident case
Court seizes KKRTC bus over non-payment of compensation in 2018 accident case

A team of officials, including Yaseef Mia, Ramesh, Usman, Saiyadkadhar, and Venkatesh, carried out the court’s directive by confiscating the bus affiliated with the Koppal unit of KKRTC. The seizure was initiated to enforce a senior civil court judgment mandating financial compensation for the victims’ families.

Advocate M Govindaraju, representing the victims, said: “The court ordered compensation of 55 lakh to Suresh’s family and Narasappa. With the legal proceedings for other injured parties still ongoing, we have taken steps to seize the vehicle due to KKRTC’s failure to honour the judgment. If the transport department does not pay the compensation within the stipulated time frame, the court will auction the seized bus. Should the proceeds fall short, additional vehicles may be seized to cover the remaining amount.”

The accident in question occurred in 2018 near a toll gate between Maraballi and Jungamr Kalagudi, resulting in the death of 25-year-old Suresh Basappa Hoshuru and severe injuries to several others.

In 2019, the senior civil court ordered KKRTC to pay 45 lakh to the family of the deceased Suresh and 10 lakh to one of the injured, Narasappa Giddappa Mangalapura, for his injuries. Despite the court’s clear ruling, KKRTC failed to disburse the compensation, leading to legal action by the victims’ advocates.

In response to the seizure, KKRTC law officer Sharanabasappa Bhavikatti assured that the corporation would soon settle the compensation issue. “KKRTC will pay the compensation to the victims’ families shortly and resolve the matter,” he told Hindustan Times.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On