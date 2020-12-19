e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / COVAX gains access to 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

COVAX gains access to 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

At least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses will be made available to 92 countries eligible for the Gavi COVAX AMC (advance market commitment), targeting up to 20% population coverage by the end of 2021 .

india Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 05:10 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) used at The Reservoir nursing facility is shown in West Hartford, Connecticut, US on December 18, 2020.
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) used at The Reservoir nursing facility is shown in West Hartford, Connecticut, US on December 18, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

COVAX, a global alliance which aims to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for low income countries, has secured two billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine candidates, and will start rolling-out to eligible countries in the first quarter of 2021, the facility announced on Friday. However, it is subject to regulatory approvals and countries’ readiness for delivery.

“We have had promising vaccine candidates in less than a year of the pandemic, and now we are engaging with manufacturers from around the world for procurement to ensure equitable acces,” Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said during a press briefing.

Also Read: 10 million Covid+, but India on recovery road

At least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses will be made available to 92 countries eligible for the Gavi COVAX AMC (advance market commitment), targeting up to 20% population coverage by the end of 2021 . “WHO is working on ensuring that in the first year of limited supply of vaccine doses, there is equal distribution among all eligible countries…said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist.

tags
top news
Revolution will go through the heart of Delhi, says farm leader
Revolution will go through the heart of Delhi, says farm leader
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-10 cases
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-10 cases
Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on 2-day visit
Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata on 2-day visit
Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenters today, discuss key issues
Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenters today, discuss key issues
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
88% of Covid-19 fatalities, 40% of cases in 45+ age group: Govt data
88% of Covid-19 fatalities, 40% of cases in 45+ age group: Govt data
Bengal-Centre standoff on House panel radar
Bengal-Centre standoff on House panel radar
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In