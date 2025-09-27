Covered in nets, AAP leaders protest Delhi’s mosquito menace | Video

In a symbolic protest against the spread of dengue and malaria in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Friday arrived at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House draped in mosquito repellent nets. AAP Party Councillors wearing Mosquito Nets in protest of rising Dengue and Malaria cases in the capital during a MCD special session at Civic Centre, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)

The leader of the Opposition in MCD, Ankush Narang, who led the demonstration, accused the BJP-led civic administration of complete inaction amid a surge in vector-borne diseases across the capital.

"Today, all of us from the Aam Aadmi Party wore mosquito repellent nets to the House because we want to show that malaria, chikungunya, and dengue are increasing rapidly in Delhi," Narang told ANI.

Narang, surrounded by fellow AAP councillors in nets, also accused the current BJP government in Delhi of lacking a robust plan to combat the health crisis.

"Dengue has been increasing rapidly. They have no strategy or campaign to combat malaria, Dengue, and chikungunya. When Arvind Kejriwal was the CM, he ran a campaign to raise public awareness. But the BJP doesn't have such a campaign. They are unable to fight Dengue, malaria, and chikungunya," he added.

Dengue, malaria cases in Delhi

According to Narang, official reports presented by BJP officials themselves revealed 36 new malaria cases this week alone, bringing the total to 333 cases, the highest in the last five years.

Additionally, six cases of chikungunya have also been reported, and dengue numbers are steadily climbing.

MCD on rising mosquito-borne diseases

Meanwhile, Delhi mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday said that a wide range of issues related to civic amenities, cleanliness, public health, and ward-level concerns were discussed during the general body meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

The mayor informed that particular attention was given to the steps being taken by the MCD to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, such as Dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, as well as waterborne diseases.

He also said that the Corporation has already intensified preventive measures, including medicine stockpiling, spraying, and fogging, to safeguard the public.