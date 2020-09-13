e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: 70k recoveries on average every day over past month, says govt data

Covid-19: 70k recoveries on average every day over past month, says govt data

India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries have witnessed a steep rise -- from about 50,000 in May to nearly 3.6 million patients recovering till September so far

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A Covid-19 patient before interacting with family members via a robot, at a Noida hospital on September 12.
A Covid-19 patient before interacting with family members via a robot, at a Noida hospital on September 12. (PTI)
         

India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries have witnessed a steep rise -- from about 50,000 in May to nearly 3.6 million patients recovering till September so far, Union health ministry data shows.

At least 70,000 recoveries on average have been reported every day over the past one month, making the number nearly 3.8 times the active cases (under 1/4th the total cases), according to the data.

Also read: For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000

The Covid-19 death rate in the country is also improving steadily and is currently at 1.67%. The government aims to bring the death rate down to 1% or below.

In a high-level review meeting on Saturday, PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed all concerned stakeholders to further strengthen Covid-19 management measures. He emphasised the need for continuous caution and prevention by maintaining social distancing, use of mask and hand wash.

“The care of elderly and the need to strictly follow the norms of physical distance and preventive measures was re-emphasised. The concerted behaviour change campaign will again be taken up to re-emphasise that unlocking does not mean lowering our guard against infection. The need to unlock, work and still follow the non-pharmacological preventive measures was strongly recommended,” he had said.

The Centre is also looking at ensuring no essential supplies related to Covid-19 management are hit.

As some states have been trying to curb free movement of medical oxygen supplies to other states, the Union health ministry recently sent out a letter asking states to make certain seamless movement of the supplies between states to ensure there was no shortage anywhere in the country in the wake of increased demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In