Covid-19: 70k recoveries on average every day over past month, says govt data

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:38 IST

India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries have witnessed a steep rise -- from about 50,000 in May to nearly 3.6 million patients recovering till September so far, Union health ministry data shows.

At least 70,000 recoveries on average have been reported every day over the past one month, making the number nearly 3.8 times the active cases (under 1/4th the total cases), according to the data.

The Covid-19 death rate in the country is also improving steadily and is currently at 1.67%. The government aims to bring the death rate down to 1% or below.

In a high-level review meeting on Saturday, PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed all concerned stakeholders to further strengthen Covid-19 management measures. He emphasised the need for continuous caution and prevention by maintaining social distancing, use of mask and hand wash.

“The care of elderly and the need to strictly follow the norms of physical distance and preventive measures was re-emphasised. The concerted behaviour change campaign will again be taken up to re-emphasise that unlocking does not mean lowering our guard against infection. The need to unlock, work and still follow the non-pharmacological preventive measures was strongly recommended,” he had said.

The Centre is also looking at ensuring no essential supplies related to Covid-19 management are hit.

As some states have been trying to curb free movement of medical oxygen supplies to other states, the Union health ministry recently sent out a letter asking states to make certain seamless movement of the supplies between states to ensure there was no shortage anywhere in the country in the wake of increased demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.