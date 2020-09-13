e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000

For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000

Amid a record surge in coronavirus infections in the country, PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, reviewed the Covid-19 response in the country on Saturday.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday.
A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease, at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday.(Reuters Photo)
         

India registered another huge spike of 94,372 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed the overall tally to above 4.75 million. This is the fourth consecutive day when the new Covid-19 cases in the country have hovered around 95,000.

According to Union health ministry update on Sunday, the number of active cases has reached 9,73,175 and 37,02,595 patients have been discharged.

Another 1,114 people died due to the disease which pushed the death toll to 78,586, the health ministry update showed.

Amid a record surge in coronavirus infections in the country, PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, reviewed the Covid-19 response in the country on Saturday.

He directed all concerned to develop an evidence-based preparedness on all aspects of the disease with the active participation of districts and states for effectiveness.

The various stages of vaccine development and plans for its distribution were also discussed at the meeting, which was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Member NITI Aayog Dr Vinod Paul, Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan, all empowered action group convenors concerned as well as secretaries of departments concerned.

Integration of AYUSH for prophylaxis and mitigation of syndrome was also discussed, as well as the need for District Health Action Plans for long-term management of various aspects of coronavirus infection.

Mishra emphasised on the need for caution and prevention by maintaining a two-metre distance, use of mask and washing hands. Care for the elderly, the need to strictly follow the norms of physical distancing and preventive measures was re-emphasized at the meeting.

The health ministry, meanwhile, said on Sunday that the number of recoveries in India has seen an exponential rise in the past few months. From 50,000 in May, the number of recovered patients has crossed 36 lakh-mark, it said.

The ministry credited aggressive testing and prompt surveillance for this milestone.

tags
top news
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In