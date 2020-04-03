Covid-19 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat reported from 14 states, says govt

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:21 IST

India has recorded 12 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Friday afternoon, putting the total number of fatalities in the country at 56.

The country has registered a total of 2301 cases, and 336 of them have been reported till Thursday, Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary of the Union health ministry said, adding that 157 patients have recovered from the disease.

Authorities have detected about 647 confirmed cases of the infection caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus that can be linked to a religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, which has emerged as a hot spot of the disease in India.

The March congregation of Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat at its six-storey headquarters has set the alarm bells ringing, with authorities in states launching hectic efforts to trace the footsteps of those who visited Nizamuddin for the gathering and subsequently fanned out across the country.

Agarwal said cases linked to Jamaat was found in 14 states/Union Territories — Andaman and Nicobar Island, Assam, Delhi, Himachal, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.