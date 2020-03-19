Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:20 IST

The Mumbai Dabbawala Association on Thursday announced that they will stop providing tiffin delivery services across the city from Friday onwards, and the operation will resume on April 1.

Subhash Talekar, spokesperson of the 5,000-member association, said that they had taken the decision in deference to the Maharashtra government’s order to stay indoors amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The dabbawallas are susceptible of contracting the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease since they carry tiffin boxes in suburban trains and visit crowded places.

The association said that the business has been hit hard because of the partial shutdown across the city. “All schools are shut. Some of the offices are closed as well. We don’t have enough dabbas to deliver. On an average, if a dabbawalla delivers 35 tiffin boxes, he’s doing 12. It doesn’t make sense to risk your life for 12 dabbas,” said Talekar.

Usually, 5,000 dabbawalas take suburban trains to deliver 0.2 million dabbas or tiffin boxes from homes to office-goers across Mumbai, the country’s financial capital.

The dabbawala service, which started 125 years ago, has an annual estimated turnover of around Rs 45 crore.

The average monthly fee for a tiffin box is Rs 450. Dabbawalas are believed to have achieved a six-sigma accuracy level, or one error is found to have been committed in every 16 million deliveries.

Several management experts across the globe use Mumbai dabbawalas as a case study, citing their near-perfect managerial operations in the metropolis.

Dabbawalas are known for their impeccable service and have never taken an off since inception, except under extraordinary circumstances such as when suburban train services were stopped.