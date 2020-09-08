Covid-19: With 3,609 cases, Delhi records highest ever infections in over 78 days

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 21:21 IST

Delhi on Tuesday recorded highest cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in over 2 months after 3,609 people tested positive for the viral contagion. The fresh cases have pushed the cumulative tally in the national capital past 1.97 lakh mark.

The death toll in Delhi reached 4,618 after 19 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Delhi could enter the second wave of disease outbreak if it surpasses its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on June 23.

According to the health bulletin, Delhi’s logged positivity rate at 7.8 per cent on Monday.