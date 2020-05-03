e-paper
Covid-19 in India: 42 BSF personnel infected by virus so far

Of these, 31 belong to a 98-member-unit that was deployed with Delhi Police at Markaz headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin and in Chandni Mahal area.

May 03, 2020
HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSF personnel seen wearing protective face masks amid rising coronavirus concerns, at India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday that 42 of its personnel had been infected with Covid-19, so far.

Around 58 members of this 126th battalion of BSF have tested negative while five reports are awaited. Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi headquarters of the CRPF was sealed after a driver posted there was tested positive for the disease. On Saturday, CRPF’s 31st battalion in Delhi had reported 135 positive cases.

The central paramilitary forces have been asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to maintain safety standards for its personnel, sanitise its work places, work with reduced staff strength wherever possible.

