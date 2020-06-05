Covid-19: India’s worst-affected cities have high numbers but rate of infection has decreased

india

India has been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days. Till Friday, the country recorded 2.26 lakh Covid-19 cases, with close to 10,000 infections in the last 24 hours.

There are some states which have led the surge in numbers across the country. These states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

These states have high caseload of Covid-19, mostly in cities and urban centres. Here is a look at all those cities:

• Mumbai: The capital of Maharashtra is right on top in the list of Covid-19 cases with a tally of 44,391. The city has recorded 1,465 deaths. However, the city’s civic body, which is spearheading its response to the pandemic, has said that there is a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) quoted the data till June 2 to say that the average daily growth of Covid-19 cases went down from more than eight per cent a few days ago to 3.64 per cent, reported news agency PTI.

• Delhi: The city-state has seen its tally rise tapidly in the last few days. The number of Covid-19 disease cases in Delhi exceeded the 25,000-mark on Thursday as the national capital added 1,359 new infections. With the exception of June 1, the Capital has been recording at least 1,000 new infections daily for the last eight days. Delhi has seen 650 deaths related to the coronavirus disease.

• Chennai: The southern state of Tamil Nadu has been one of the leading contributors in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. While most of the state is affected by the coronavirus disease, the tally in its capital Chennai has reached 18,693.

• Ahmedabad: The city in Gujarat has 13,354 cases of Covid-19 and close to 1,000 deaths (938 to be exact). Two hundred ninety one new infections were found in Ahmedabad in the last 24 hours (between Wednesday and Thursday). Out of 33 coronavirus patients who died in Gujarat during this period, 28 patients died in different hospitals in Ahmedabad city alone.

• Pune: This is the second city in Maharashtra which has reported a very high number of Covid-19 cases. Two hundred forty three more people tested Covid-19 positive in the city on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 8,717. The death toll stands at 391.

• Indore: The major urban centre of Madhya Pradesh, Indore has 3,633 cases of coronavirus disease and 145 fatalities. Coronavirus patients have been found in 51 of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh so far. So far, 5,637 people have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active patients is 2,748.

• Jaipur: Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur has 2,136 cases of Covid-19 and 101 deaths. Rajasthan has reported 68 new coronavirus disease cases on Thursday, and the state’s tally went up to 9,720. As per the state health department, Bharatpur district has reported a spike in the number of infections in the last few days.In the last 24 hours, 104 cases have been reported from the district.

India registered its highest spike in Covid-19 cases with 9,851 more cases and 273 deaths reported in the last 24 hours (between Thursday and Friday). The Union health ministry, in its data on Friday morning, said that 1,09,462 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated while 6,348 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

According to the health ministry, more than 70 per cent of the deaths were due to co-morbidities. It had earlier said that the recovery rate in India has improved to nearly 48 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 42,42,718 samples were tested for coronavirus infection till Thursday.