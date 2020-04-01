Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:47 IST

The Indian government has decided to accept contributions from abroad for the PM-CARES Fund created to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, marking a shift from its earlier position of refusing foreign donations during crises.

People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity the decision was in line with the unprecedented situation created by the coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in more than 850,000 infections and around 42,000 deaths globally.

“The pandemic is unprecedented and when the prime minister spoke to envoys [via video conference on Monday], he asked them to make efforts for contributions towards this fund. A decision has been taken to accept contributions from abroad in the PM-CARES Fund,” said a person who declined to be named.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund was set up in view of several spontaneous requests from India and abroad for making contributions to support the government’s fight against Covid-19, the people said.

Contributions to the fund can be made by individuals and organisations, both in India and abroad, in view of the expressed interest to contribute to the government’s efforts and keeping in mind the “unprecedented nature” of the pandemic, the people said.

In 2018, the government refused all foreign aid, including a reported offer of $100 million from the United Arab Emirates, for disaster relief following floods in Kerala that displaced millions of people. Offers of help from Thailand, Qatar and the Maldives too were declined.

This was in line with a long-standing policy put in place after the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, and at the time, the external affairs ministry had said in a statement that the “government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts”.

The people cited above pointed out that no foreign governments had so far come forward to donate to the PM-CARES Fund, which has largely attracted pledges from NRIs and people of Indian origin based in several countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the heads of Indian missions around the world to explore the possibility of sourcing medical equipment needed to fight Covid-19 – especially personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, ventilators, and three-ply, surgical and N95 masks – as there is a huge shortage in the country, the people cited above said.

In the case of China, some relief materials were coming to India from independent sources as donations while the mission in Beijing is looking at procuring available equipment on a commercial basis, the people said.

“The embassy in Beijing is working on this and we are looking at various options and sources,” said a second person. “There is a huge shortage and we will source materials from wherever they are available.”

At the same time, domestic companies are being encouraged by the health and textile ministries to ramp up production of PPE and medical equipment, the people said