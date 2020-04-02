Covid-19: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:53 IST

The residents of a locality in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore pelted stones at healthcare workers who went there to screen people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Two female doctors reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.

Health department officials said that the incident happened when the workers sought to take an elderly woman to hospital for her medical examination as she was said to have come in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient.

The locality where this incident took place was Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore. A case has been registered against unidentified people.

Meanwhile, 19 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 75 in the city. The total number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh stand at 98.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadiya said that as many as 600 people have been put in quarantine in the city.

A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in Indore on Wednesday.

Taking into consideration the rising number of coronavirus cases in Indore, Collector Manish Singh has divided all the hospitals in the district into three categories - Red, Yellow and Green - to ensure that there is no further spread of the disease and the general treatment of people can also continue.

“The yellow category hospitals have been provided with PP kits, the red category hospitals, where the COVID-19 patients will be treated, will also be provided with ample PP kits. In the rest of the green category hospitals, where no such cases will go, can use the other kits readily available for the screening of patients,” Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.

Covid-19 infections across the world crossed 900,000, with the United States, Italy, Spain and the UK now reporting the bulk of approximately 4,000 new daily fatalities.