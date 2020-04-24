Covid-19 lockdown: Cabinet secy to meet chief secretaries on Saturday

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:43 IST

Two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets state chief ministers to decide on the road map after the federal lockdown ends on May 3, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba has called a meeting of all chief secretaries and top policemen of the states along with select union secretaries on Saturday.

The meeting, scheduled on Saturday morning, will be focused on the concessions given by the Union home ministry to the states during the lockdown period but it will not be a mere stock taking exercise, an official, who will be present during the discussion, said on Friday.

The cabinet secretary is expected to point out some loopholes and different interpretations of the central advisory that has led to confusion at the local levels and also take feedback from the senior bureaucracy on the possible measures they would expect to come into force when the lockdown ends on May 3.

The presence of director generals of state police forces assume significance as there will be a detailed discussion on the law and order issues faced in different states in implementing the concessions during the lockdown.

Select Union secretaries are expected to make presentations and may also provide clear instructions to the states for an effective implementation of the relaxations that are aimed at providing employment and boosting the economy.

But the meeting will also lay the foundation for the Prime Minister’s meeting on Monday as the government has now turned its focus into planning for the days and weeks ahead. The official added that the discussions and the outcome of the cabinet secretary’s meeting will be shared with the Prime Minister’s Office.

After India completed 21 days in lockdown, the Narendra Modi government had announced a gradual restart of the economy with a sharp focus on the agriculture sector and the ease of services, including e-commerce, for urban India. Most of the measures started from April 20 even as the Covi-19 hot spots, as identified by the states or local authorities, continued to face tough containment measures to contain the pandemic.