Home / India News / Covid-19: ‘Lockdown has to be lifted in phased manner,’ says Rajasthan CM

Covid-19: ‘Lockdown has to be lifted in phased manner,’ says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said a decision on withdrawing the lockdown will be taken after the recommendations of a task force set up in this regard are received.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthn Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthn Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot(ANI)
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus has to be lifted in phases and not as soon as the 21-day period ends.

“We cannot withdraw lockdown immediately. It has to be done in a phased manner, that is what I feel,” Gehlot said at a press briefing through video conferencing.

He said a decision on withdrawing the lockdown will be taken after the recommendations of a task force set up in this regard are received.

Many state governments are veering around the idea that the three-week lockdown should be extended. On Monday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that lifting the lockdown on April 15 could endanger lives while a top Uttar Pradesh government official said that there was little possibility of the lockdown being lifted.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Rajasthan reported 27 new cases of coronavirus son Tuesday, taking the total number of infected people to 328,

Gehlot said the government will start rapid testing in state within a week and that it has ordered 10 lakh testing kits from China.

He said Rajasthan has showed the way on how to contain the spread of coronavirus virus by the steps it took in Bhilwara which had become a hotspot of the virus. The same containment model will be replicated across the state, including in Ramganj and Jaipur.

“State authorities reached out to six lakh households in Bhilwara and conducted widespread testing there. Rajasthan is among those states which had taken the virus threat seriously and after holding extensive consultations with various stakeholders, the state prepared itself well and has been successful in containing it so far,” he said.

