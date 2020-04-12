Covid-19 lockdown: Three weeks on, groom, his guests stuck at bride’s village in UP’s Aligarh

india

Savitri cannot go to her marital home despite the baraat waiting for three weeks and some baraat members have started to lose patience. But no one is able to do anything and Savitri does not say much but she must be confused. Vidhipur villagers say none of them would ever forget this marriage.

Savitri’s baraat arrived on March 21 and it was to return to Dhanbad district in Jharkhand on March 23, but then the nationwide lockdown was announced and it got stuck, along with the bride and the groom.

Savitri’s family has been hosting the guests since and arranging their meals.

The district administration has pitched in to help the family by providing one meal a day.

The 12 baraat members have been tested for coronavirus and they were found negative for it. They told mediapersons that they did not have the slightest idea the trouble they will find themselves into when they left their hometown on March 20. It’s not clear when Savitri and the baraat will leave for Dhanbad.

The lockdown is set to end on April 14 but states have pitched for an extension.

