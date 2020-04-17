Covid-19: Mere 3% patients recover in Delhi, lowest among top coronavirus-hit states

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:45 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is over 13,000, however, one can take comfort in the fact that the number of patients recovering from the deadly contagion is rising.

On Friday, as much as 13% of the total Covid-19 patients in the country was reported either cured of the virus or discharged from the hospital. The number of recoveries has gone up from last week’s 8%.

Highest cases of coronavirus recoveries come from Maharashtra and Kerala. While nearly 10% of cases in Maharashtra have beaten the deadly contagion (300 patients), in Kerala 245 patients have recovered from the disease which is a whopping 62% of its total 395 cases.

Unfortunately, for the national capital, the figure indicating the rate of recovery in Covid-19 patients is abysmally low. Of Delhi’s 1640 cases, just 51 have made a recovery which is around 3%. Delhi accounts for one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the country after states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. As many as 38 people have died here.

In Tamil Nadu, which has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, 180 people have recovered out of a total 1267 cases which roughly comes to 14%.

The rate of recovery is low in Madhya Pradesh where just 64 of 1120 coronavirus cases have made a recovery, which is barely 6%.

Rajasthan has around 14.5% of its total coronavirus patients recovering from the virus - as many as 164 patients of total 1131 cases. Gujarat has reported nearly 8% recovery with 73 of 930 patients beating the contagion.

When it comes to Covid-19 fatalities, just four Indian cities account for over 50% of coronavirus deaths. Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Indore are cities that have seen the maximum coronavirus-related deaths in the past week.

Indore in Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the top Covid-19 hotspots with around 300 new cases on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country on Friday rose to 13,387. The figure includes 11,201 active cases, 1,748 cases of recoveries and 437 coronavirus fatalities.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.