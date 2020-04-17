Nearly 13% of Covid-19 patients recover across India, up from last week’s 8%

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:23 IST

While the number of coronavirus cases near 13,500 in the country, statistics indicate a positive trend in the number of patients recovering from novel coronavirus across the nation.

On Friday, as per the figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the disease or have been discharged stood at 1748. This is nearly 13% of the total 13387 coronavirus cases in the country.

Last Saturday, of the total 7,447 coronavirus cases in the country, 642 patients were reported to have recovered from the deadly contagion. The figure roughly amounted to nearly 8% of the Covid-19 cases. A week later, the number of recoveries have gone up from 8% to 13%.

Highest cases of coronavirus recoveries come from Maharashtra which also has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country. With over 3000 Covid-19 cases, the state accounts for 300 patients who have recovered or have been discharged.

Kerala closely follows with the second-highest number of patients recovering from coronavirus. So far, 245 patients here have beaten the disease.

Telangana and Tamil Nadu have seen 186 and 180 Covid-19 patients recover from the virus respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to struggle with the rising number of coronavirus cases. These states, together with Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, account for more than 60% of total number of cases in the country.

India entered the third day of the extended lockdown phase on Friday. The lockdown will come to an end on May 3.