Stopped from going home amid lockdown, migrant worker dies in relief camp

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 17:23 IST

A 45-year-old migrant labourer living in a relief camp in Haridwar since April 2, died on Thursday morning after complaining of chest pain, said officials. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The labourer was taken to a makeshift relief camp on Haridwar-Delhi highway (in Haridwar district) after he was stopped from marching on foot towards his home town in Uttar Pradesh near Roorkee. He has been identified as Netrapal Singh, son of Bhudev Singh, resident of Rani Kothari Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Since April 2, he was staying at Grand Vedantam Banquet Hall, a temporary relief camp for 40-odd migrant labourers stuck near Roorkee.

According to officials, he reported chest pain on Wednesday night and despite doctors attending to him, he died on Thursday morning.

Relief camp authorities have sent his body to All India Medical Science Institute (AIIMS), in Rishikesh for post-mortem examination to know the exact cause of his death.

On April 2, the deceased labourer was coming from Dehradun. He was stopped at Roorkee when he was trying to move towards his home city in Aligarh on foot, amidst lockdown restrictions.

District magistrate C Ravi Shankar said when he came to know about the death of the migrant labourer, and he immediately ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. He said the inquiry will be carried out by Roorkee joint magistrate Namami Bansal who would submit the report to him within a week.

Additional nodal officer Haridwar Nalineet Ghildiyal said due care is being taken of the people put up in relief camps ranging from food, clothes, sanitizers, cleanliness, health check-up and even entertainment aspects.

“We are conducting yoga classes, motivational sessions and even counselling them so that they remain physically and mentally stronger,” said Ghildiyal.