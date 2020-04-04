e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 outbreak: 18-yr-old skips birthday celebration, donates piggy bank saving to CM fund

Covid-19 outbreak: 18-yr-old skips birthday celebration, donates piggy bank saving to CM fund

Belonging to an affluent family, decision of Amol Rajan has come in a satisfaction for his family member.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:02 IST
Sandeep Bhaskar
Sandeep Bhaskar
Hindustan Times, Bettiah
People maintain distance while waiting outside an SBI bank branch, on day eleven of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, at Tej Bagh colony in Patiala, Punjab, India, on Saturday, April 04, 2020.
People maintain distance while waiting outside an SBI bank branch, on day eleven of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, at Tej Bagh colony in Patiala, Punjab, India, on Saturday, April 04, 2020. (Photo: Bharat Bhushan/Hindustan Times)
         

An 18-year-old boy, belonging to East Champaran in Bihar, has donated his piggy-bank savings, which was meant for his birthday celebration, to chief minister relief fund in support of his fight against novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amol Rajan, a resident of Motihari town of East Champaran, who turned 18-year-old on April 2, justified his decision, saying the gravest worry of the time is to save mankind from the jaw of death and stand for humanity

“So, my conscience did not allow me to observe the birthday. Sky will not fall, if did not celebrate the birthday this year. Moreover, it’s not a celebration time from any stretch of imagination. Let hope for the light at end of the tunnel,” said Amol, who donated Rs 15,051 to chief minister disaster relief fund.

Belonging to an affluent family, decision of Amol Rajan has come in a satisfaction for his family member. “My son has certainly come of age now and has taken a judicious decision,” said Ravi Shankar Verma, father of Amol Rajan.

Amol Rajan’s effort has other acknowledgement too. “Such a contribution from Amol Ranjan has all the makings to inspire us,” said Shirsat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate (DM), East Champaran.

tags
top news
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
India-US to fight coronavirus together, says PM after call with Trump
India-US to fight coronavirus together, says PM after call with Trump
Tablighi Jamaat HQ is India’s biggest Covid-19 hot spot, linked to 1,000 cases in India
Tablighi Jamaat HQ is India’s biggest Covid-19 hot spot, linked to 1,000 cases in India
Covid-19: Govt says maximum cases in the age group between 21 and 40 years
Covid-19: Govt says maximum cases in the age group between 21 and 40 years
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19, will be kept under observation
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19, will be kept under observation
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news