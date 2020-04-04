Covid-19 outbreak: 18-yr-old skips birthday celebration, donates piggy bank saving to CM fund

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:02 IST

An 18-year-old boy, belonging to East Champaran in Bihar, has donated his piggy-bank savings, which was meant for his birthday celebration, to chief minister relief fund in support of his fight against novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amol Rajan, a resident of Motihari town of East Champaran, who turned 18-year-old on April 2, justified his decision, saying the gravest worry of the time is to save mankind from the jaw of death and stand for humanity

“So, my conscience did not allow me to observe the birthday. Sky will not fall, if did not celebrate the birthday this year. Moreover, it’s not a celebration time from any stretch of imagination. Let hope for the light at end of the tunnel,” said Amol, who donated Rs 15,051 to chief minister disaster relief fund.

Belonging to an affluent family, decision of Amol Rajan has come in a satisfaction for his family member. “My son has certainly come of age now and has taken a judicious decision,” said Ravi Shankar Verma, father of Amol Rajan.

Amol Rajan’s effort has other acknowledgement too. “Such a contribution from Amol Ranjan has all the makings to inspire us,” said Shirsat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate (DM), East Champaran.