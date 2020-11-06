e-paper
Covid-19 pandemic a watershed moment in history like World War II: PM Modi

Covid-19 pandemic a watershed moment in history like World War II: PM Modi

The Prime Minister was speaking at the India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 19:27 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
The Prime Minister paid condolences on behalf of the people of India for the losses due to Covid-19 in Italy.
The Prime Minister paid condolences on behalf of the people of India for the losses due to Covid-19 in Italy.(PTI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Covid-19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like World War II (WWII).

The Prime Minister was speaking at the India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

“Covid-19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII. We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister paid condolences on behalf of the people of India for the losses due to Covid-19 in Italy.

“I express my condolences on behalf of all the people in India, for the losses due to Covid-19 in Italy. When other countries of the world were still getting to know of Coronavirus and trying to understand it, you were suffering from it,” PM Modi said.

He said, “You swiftly and successfully brought a very difficult situation under control. You also consolidated the entire country.”

“I hope that after the Covid-19 situation improves, we will get an opportunity to welcome the Italian Members of Parliament, in India,” he added.  
