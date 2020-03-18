e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building soon after admission

Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building soon after admission

Coronavirus outbreak: An official from the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said that the man was suspected of being infected with the virus, but the disease was yet to be confirmed.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Coronavirus outbreak: The patient was admitted to the Super Specialty Block of the Safdarajung Hospital and housed on the seventh floor.
Coronavirus outbreak: The patient was admitted to the Super Specialty Block of the Safdarajung Hospital and housed on the seventh floor.(File photo for representation)
         

A 35-year-old man who had returned from Sydney on Wednesday and immediately moved to Safdarajung Hospital Delhi on suspicion of being infected with Coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the hospital building in the night, police said.

An official from the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said that the man was suspected of being infected with the virus, but the disease was yet to be confirmed. “His samples have been collected, but the results are not back yet,” said the official.

Defender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said that the man belonged to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab and had been living in Sydney in Australia for the past one year.

“He arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by an Air India flight and had complained of a headache. A nodal officer has informed us that he was admitted to Safdarajung Hospital around 9 pm on Wednesday,” said Arya.

His family had received him at the airport and are currently at the Safdarajung Hospital where his autopsy is expected to be performed on Thursday.

He was admitted to the Super Specialty Block of the Safdarajung Hospital and housed on the seventh floor. The officer said that he jumped to his death from that floor within minutes of his admission.

Images of his body lying on the road outside the building showed him wearing a white safety suit and goggles.

No first information report is expected to be filed in this case, said an investigator. The police are yet to interact with his family to ascertain his profession, his family background and under what circumstances he had returned to India.

tags
top news
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Coronavirus Update: Govt asks for rescheduling CBSE examinations after March
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
How Kerala is battling Covid-19, writes Pinarayi Vijayan
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
Coronavirus: Suspected patients defy quarantine, found in train in Palghar
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news