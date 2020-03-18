Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from hospital building soon after admission

india

A 35-year-old man who had returned from Sydney on Wednesday and immediately moved to Safdarajung Hospital Delhi on suspicion of being infected with Coronavirus allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the hospital building in the night, police said.

An official from the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said that the man was suspected of being infected with the virus, but the disease was yet to be confirmed. “His samples have been collected, but the results are not back yet,” said the official.

Defender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), said that the man belonged to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab and had been living in Sydney in Australia for the past one year.

“He arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by an Air India flight and had complained of a headache. A nodal officer has informed us that he was admitted to Safdarajung Hospital around 9 pm on Wednesday,” said Arya.

His family had received him at the airport and are currently at the Safdarajung Hospital where his autopsy is expected to be performed on Thursday.

He was admitted to the Super Specialty Block of the Safdarajung Hospital and housed on the seventh floor. The officer said that he jumped to his death from that floor within minutes of his admission.

Images of his body lying on the road outside the building showed him wearing a white safety suit and goggles.

No first information report is expected to be filed in this case, said an investigator. The police are yet to interact with his family to ascertain his profession, his family background and under what circumstances he had returned to India.