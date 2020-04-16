Covid-19: Two more Delhi cops test positive, families told to quarantine themselves

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:31 IST

Two Delhi police constables from central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, senior officers said.

Both the policemen were sent to a hospital in Saket for treatment and their families have been asked to quarantine themselves at home.

The two men, in their early 40s, were posted at Chandni Mahal police station, the same area where at least 52 people have so far tested positive for the disease. Last month, many of them had even attended a congregation in Nizamuddin which emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said while one of the constables was posted at a picket in the area, another was attached with the Station House Officer.

“Their reports were received on Wednesday according to which they are Covid-19 positive. They were immediately sent to Max hospital in Saket for further treatment. Their families have been asked to quarantine themselves at home,” Bhatia said.

A senior officer who did not wish to be named, said since the two constables lived at the Chandni Mahal police station, many other personnel from the police station, including the station house officer (SHO) and other inspectors have been advised to go on home quarantine, as per the standard protocol pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deputy commissioner of police (southwest), along with 37 personnel, including ACP of Safdarjung Enclave sub-division and the SHO of Safdarjung Enclave police station, were asked to go on home quarantine on Sunday because they had come in contact with an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at AIIMS Trauma Centre police post, was tested positive for Covid-19.

DCP Bhatia said the police staff who were in close contact of the two constables are being identified.

With the two constables, the total count of Delhi police personnel testing positive far for Covid-19 has gone up to five. More than 1,500 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi so far.

On Sunday, a Delhi police assistant sub inspector, who was posted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, tested positive for and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden.

Last week, another ASI posted with Delhi Traffic Police had tested positive and was shifted to AIIMS Trauma centre for further treatment. Later in the week a head constable who was posted with the Bureau of Immigration, at the Delhi airport, had also tested positive and had to be admitted in LNJP hospital.