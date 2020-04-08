Covid-19 update: Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting with all Delhi MPs on coronavirus

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:16 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Wednesday hold a meeting with all the members of Parliament who represent the national capital to discuss the situation over Covid-19 through video-conferencing.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader with speak with both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members at 12pm as the city report 576 cases of the coronavirus disease and nine deaths till date.

According to Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain, 35 of them are in intensive care and eight on ventilator support.

The recent spike in infections in the Capital has largely been driven by the detection of hundreds of patients who attended gatherings of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month in a violation of several restrictions.

Cases linked to the meetings have been reported across two dozen states and Union territories so far.

Kejriwal’s meeting with the lawmakers will come a day after he announced a five-point plan to contain the coronavirus disease in the Capital.

He declared that testing will be ramped up and the scope of treatment widened – an indication that the Capital was bracing for the possible ballooning of the pathogen that has ravaged several metropolises across the world.

Delhi, the chief minister, said has formed a ‘5T plan’—testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork, and tracking—and the government was prepared to scale up resources to treat up to 30,000 active Covid-19 patients at the same time, if needed.

Kejriwal has already said that rapid testing will be doubled from next week – from around 500 samples per day to 1000 samples per day.

Several experts have said that aggressive testing is the mainstay in the battle against the disease that has killed at least 77,000 people globally because the infection often spreads undetected.

Health experts and private hospitals have welcomed the action plan present by Arvind Kejriwal.

India registered 331 new coronavirus cases in the last 12 hours, taking the number of Covid-19 patients to 5194 and deaths to 149 with 25 new fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

