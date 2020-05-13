Over 14,500 cases in Mumbai, nearly 5,000 in Chennai: List of top Covid-19-hit cities

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 12:33 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 74,000-mark on Wednesday with 74,281 cases. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 47,480 active coronavirus cases in the country, 24,385 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,415 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are inching towards the 25,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state has close to 9,000 Covid-19 cases. Delhi comes fourth with 7,639 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s taking a look at top Covid-19 cities in the country:

Mumbai

The financial capital of the country remains the worst affected city in the country. 14,947 of Maharashtra’s 24,427 coronavirus cases come from Mumbai. The city has reported 556 deaths while 2,513 patients have been cured or discharged.

Delhi

Covid-19 cases in the national capital are rapidly inching toward the 7,500-mark. As many as 7233 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. Seventy-three people have died from the infection while 2129 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Ahmedabad

Gujarat’s biggest city reported 21 fresh Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the district to 421. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 6,353 in Ahmedabad. Gujarat has 8,541 Covid-19 cases, second-highest in the country.

Chennai

The city has reported nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases so far. According to the state health portal’s Covid-19 dashboard, there are around 4,882 coronavirus cases in Chennai. Tamil Nadu now has third-highest Covid-19 cases with 8,718 people infected from the deadly contagion.

Pune

Another city in Maharashtra which is badly affected by coronavirus. The city is classified under ‘red’ zone in the state and accounts for nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases in the state. 164 people have died from the infection in the city while 1,163 people have been discharged.

Indore

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh’s worst-hit district has climbed to 2,016. Of the total number of deaths due to the pandemic in the state (225), Indore alone has reported 92 fatalities so far. It is the worst-affected district in the state and one of the coronavirus hotspots in the country.

Thane

The city is the third worst-hit in Maharashtra and has reported 2,814 coronavirus cases so far. As many as 25 people have died from Covid-19 in Thane while 578 people have been cured or discharged.

Jaipur

The pink city accounts for the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan (1313). The state has reported 4,126 coronavirus cases so far, 117 people have died from the virus while 2,378 patients have recovered.

Surat

Another city in Gujarat which is struggling with the rising number of coronavirus cases is Surat. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Surat rose to 927 on Tuesday. There are 8,903 positive cases of coronavirus in the Gujarat. 537 people have lost their lives in the state while 3,246 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals.

Agra

Coronavirus infections rise unabated in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Till May 11, the district had reported over 770 coronavirus cases. The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 3664 on Wednesday. 1873 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals while 82 have died in Uttar Pradesh.