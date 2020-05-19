e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 update: Natco Pharma donates chloroquine tablets for global trials

Covid-19 update: Natco Pharma donates chloroquine tablets for global trials

The trial will examine whether the anti-malarial drug can protect essential healthcare workers from Covid-19 virus.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 14:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The company has donated the tablets through Rising Pharmaceuticals.  Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis is the clinical coordinating center for this trial, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.
The company has donated the tablets through Rising Pharmaceuticals.  Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis is the clinical coordinating center for this trial, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Tuesday said it has donated chloroquine phosphate tablets through its marketing partner in the US to support a global clinical trial conducted by CROWN Collaborative in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The trial will examine whether the anti-malarial drug can protect essential healthcare workers from COVID-19 virus.

The company has donated the tablets through Rising Pharmaceuticals.  Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis is the clinical coordinating center for this trial, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

COVID-19 Research Outcomes Worldwide Network (CROWN) Collaborative, is testing whether the anti-malaria drug chloroquine can prevent COVID-19 infection or decrease its severity in frontline healthcare workers, it added.

For the study, chloroquine will be donated to the US arm of the chloroquine repurposing to health-workers for novel coronavirus mitigation clinical trials, Natco Pharma said.

The collaborative and the trial are funded by the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, an initiative with contributions from an array of public and philanthropic donors, including Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Natco Pharma said.

The trial aims to include at least 30,000 subjects across the frontline healthcare workers, it added.

Natco has been supplying anti-malarial chloroquine phosphate tablets, a United States Food and  Drug Administrtion (USFDA) approved drug, through its marketing partner to the US since 2011, the filing said.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 602.80 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.91 per cent from its previous close.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In