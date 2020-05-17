Covid-19 update: Rajasthan CM orders to setup online Labour Employment Exchange

india

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the officials to set up an ‘online employment exchange’ for labourers to help them get jobs during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gehlot said the exchange will also meet the requirement of the industries by providing manpower. He asked for online mapping of workers, including construction workers who have been coming to Rajasthan or those going to other states.

After a review meeting of the labour department, the chief minister said, “it is our responsibility to support the workers in this period of crisis”. It is necessary to ensure the availability of workers to bring industries back on track.

“New projects of skill development should be designed to ensure that workers skill can be developed as per the current needs,” the chief minister said.

Gehlot said that due to the nationwide lockdown, a large number of migrant labourers have come to Rajasthan and migrated to other states. The Labor Department should impart training to the workers according to the qualifications and requirement of the industries so that these workers can be employed in enterprises and earn their livelihood, he said.

Emphasizing the need to bring reforms in labour laws, Gehlot said, “The entire scenario of the industry has changed due to the lockdown and at the same time, there is a big challenge of labour planning. There is a need to change and bring reform in the purview of labour laws as per the need of the hour.” He directed to make maximum departmental schemes and programs online.

Gehlot approved the formation of the ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Workers Welfare Fund’ announced in the budget for the welfare of migrant Rajasthani workers.

Labor Minister Tikaram Julie informed that the department is preparing their database according to the skills of the migrant workers so that they can be linked to employment opportunities according to the requirement of industries.

Department Secretary Neeraj K Pawan said, till date, around 6 lakh workers have arrived in Rajasthan and 1.35 lakh workers have gone to other states.

The department is preparing their database and after the completion of the mapping of the workers, their skill development will be made through the State Livelihood Development Corporation.

He informed that the list of about 4 lakh people trained by the department has been made available to the Department of Industry and Health in the past years so that they can be employed as per the requirement.