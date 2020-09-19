e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week

Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week

Around 150 to 200 volunteers will be administered the vaccine candidate dose in Pune’s Sasson General Hospital

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020.
A test tube labelled with the Vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

The final phase of human clinical trial of Oxford-Astrazeneca’s Covishield will begin at the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune next week, after Drugs Controller General of India gave Serum Institute of India (SII) a go-ahead to continue its trial.

“The phase-III trial of ‘Covishield’ vaccine will begin at Sassoon hospital from next week. It is likely to start on Monday. Some volunteers have already come forward for the trial. Around 150 to 200 volunteers will be administered the vaccine candidate dose,” Dr Muralidhar Tambe, dean of Sassoon General Hospital, told PTI.

Also Read | AstraZeneca’s trial illnesses may not be due to Covid-19 shot, says Oxford University

Here is a timeline of the Covishield trial in India

* On August 3, the Drug Controller General of India permitted SII to conduct the second and third phases of human clinical trials of Covishield.

* On August 25, SII began the second phase of trial

* On September 8, Oxford and Astrazeneca confirmed that one person who was administered the shot reported illness, after which the trials in the UK have been stalled on September 6.

* SII also stopped preparations for any further trial.

* On September 12, Astrazeneca announced that it is resuming the trial as the UK authorities have declared the vaccine shot safe.

* SII said it would wait for DGCI nod to resume the trials in India.

* DGCI has given a go-ahead to SII on September 15

From Saturday, the Pune hospital where the phase 3 trial will begin started enrolling volunteers.

tags
top news
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for J&K
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for J&K
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In