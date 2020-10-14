Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Bharat Biotech’s new strategy, Russia’s nod to 2nd vaccine. All you need to know

Johnson & Johnson’s sudden pause in the ongoing trial of Covid-19 has dashed the world’s hope for an early Covid-19 vaccine a little bit. The company has not revealed much details about the unexplained illness that one of the participant showed after receiving the shot. While it is examining what went wrong, here are other Covid-19 vaccine developments across the globe.

Bharat Biotech’s new strategy

India’s Bharat Biotech, which is producing an indigenous vaccine in collaboration with ICMR, is reportedly speeding up its trial. It has halved the size of the phase 2 clinical trial, reports said. Instead of 750 participants, it will now test the vaccine on 380 volunteers so that it can speedily move to phase 3.

Oxford vaccine phase 3 trial results by December

The results of phase three of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine could be available by November-end or early December.

Dr Reddy’s applies again for Sputnik’s trial in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has reapplied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), which struck down its earlier proposal, seeking permission to conduct combined phases 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

Russia approves second vaccine

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television on Wednesday. This comes at a time when Russia is reeling under a second wave, despite being the first country to have announced a vaccine.

China plans to inoculate students

Reports said China National Biotec Group Co, which is a subsidiary of state-owned Sinopharm Group Co, is in talks with the Chinese government about giving experimental vaccines to students who will be going to foreign countries for studies.

UK mulling challenge studies

Several support groups in the United Kingdom are pushing for challenge studies where people would be infected with Covid-19 virus to help researchers find out a vaccine. Though no major pharma company has shown interests to carry out such studies, several volunteers are up for it.