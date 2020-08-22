Covid situation may improve from mid-Sept: Maha minister

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:20 IST

The Maharashtra government’s revised projections estimate the Covid-19 cases are likely to increase at least till mid-September even as the authorities were expecting flattening or plateauing of the curve by mid-August or end of the month.

State health department officials said the Ganeshotsav and Muharram have coincided with heavy rainfall and the related ailments, and it could lead to the rise in the cases over the next two weeks. They also fear the possibility of a second wave towards the end of the Ganeshotsav in the first week of September. This may further delay the expected plateauing of the cases.

Health minister Rajesh Tope, who has been claiming the plateauing could be achieved by the end of the month, said this week that authorities now expect the downward trend to begin by mid-September. “In cities like Mumbai, the case curve has stabilized, while in Aurangabad it is well within control. In the rest of the state, the spread has plateaued and will more towards the baseline.”

Dr Jayesh Lele, a former Maharashtra president of Indian Medical Association, said the pattern of the spread of the virus varies from places to places and the curve will continue to fluctuate over the next two months. “In October, we can expect the curve to reach the baseline, but in cities like Mumbai, it will be much before. Mumbai has been reporting daily cases of 1100-1200, which could fall below 1,000 in the next two weeks. Other cities too would get to the peak soon.”

Mumbai has kept its daily count of cases under control over the last two months. But Pune district has been reporting a continuous surge.