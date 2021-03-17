Covid-19: 70 districts across 16 states saw cases spike by over 150% between March 1 and 15

Covid-19 cases increased by over 150 per cent in 70 districts spread across 16 states in the country in the 15-day period starting March 1, the government said on Wednesday. In addition, 55 districts in 17 states witnessed a spike of anywhere between 100 and 150 per cent, the Centre also observed.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, during a press conference on Wednesday evening, said that most states and districts, where the increasing trend has been observed, are located in central or western part of India.

More details to follow